Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.73. 1,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

