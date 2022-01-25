Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $971,785.10 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $971,785.10 and approximately $6,517.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,772,836 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

