IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 289,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 196,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.23% and a negative return on equity of 383.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.