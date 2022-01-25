Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.
Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
