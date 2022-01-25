Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.