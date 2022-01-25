InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. InterDigital reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in InterDigital by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. 132,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,146. InterDigital has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

