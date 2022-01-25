International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Raised by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $85,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

NYSE:IFF traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,704. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

