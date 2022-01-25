International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,509. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 491,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 174,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

