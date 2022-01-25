International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.12% of International Game Technology worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

IGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,723. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

