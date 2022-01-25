Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Down 4.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

