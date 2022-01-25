Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 43,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,946,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.