Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Intuit worth $348,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

INTU traded down $15.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.31. 34,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

