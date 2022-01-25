Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

