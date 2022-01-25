Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to “Neutral”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $271.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.