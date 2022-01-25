Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

