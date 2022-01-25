Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.9% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.86. 3,924,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,242,477. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

