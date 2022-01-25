Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,261 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,628 put options.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 162,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,886. Invesco has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after buying an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

