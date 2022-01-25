InvestDigital (IDT) Trading 35.5% Lower This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $33,965.40 and $7,709.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.