Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AAPL, AF, AFX, AGFMF, ALO, AT1, ATA, ATSAF, BMW, BN)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.25 ($3.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €215.00 ($244.32) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.50 ($58.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €79.00 ($89.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.20 ($11.59) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.50 ($19.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$12.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.25 ($10.51) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €48.70 ($55.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €55.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €80.20 ($91.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($23.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €117.00 ($132.95) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($197.73) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 222 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($352.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €118.00 ($134.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

