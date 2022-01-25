Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AAPL, AF, AFX, AGFMF, ALO, AT1, ATA, ATSAF, BMW, BN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.25 ($3.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

was given a €215.00 ($244.32) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.50 ($58.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €79.00 ($89.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.20 ($11.59) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.50 ($19.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$12.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.25 ($10.51) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €48.70 ($55.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €55.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €80.20 ($91.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($23.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €117.00 ($132.95) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($197.73) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 222 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($352.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €118.00 ($134.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

