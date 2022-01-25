Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AAPL, AF, AFX, AGFMF, ALO, AT1, ATA, ATSAF, BMW, BN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.25 ($3.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.
Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.50 ($58.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.
BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €79.00 ($89.77) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00.
Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.20 ($11.59) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50.
Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €17.50 ($19.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.
Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$12.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.25 ($10.51) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €48.70 ($55.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €55.00 ($62.50) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.
Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €80.20 ($91.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($23.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00.
IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($112.50) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €100.00 ($113.64) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €117.00 ($132.95) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €174.00 ($197.73) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €35.00 ($39.77) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50.
Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €43.00 ($48.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00.
TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($27.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($45.45) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 222 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($352.27) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00.
Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €118.00 ($134.09) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.