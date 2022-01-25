Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (CKPT, CLR, EA, ETSY, FND, GLW, GSHD, HAYW, IBM, KRP)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $26.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $167.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $118.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Argus from $38.00 to $45.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.