Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (CKPT, CLR, EA, ETSY, FND, GLW, GSHD, HAYW, IBM, KRP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 25th:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $26.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $167.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $45.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $118.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Argus from $38.00 to $45.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

