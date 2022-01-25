Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boston Beer (SAM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $661.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $935.00 to $785.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Boston Beer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $475.00 to $440.00.

12/28/2021 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $543.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

12/20/2021 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $440.00.

12/6/2021 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

11/30/2021 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $469.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.13 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

