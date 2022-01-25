Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00.

1/12/2022 – Rush Street Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

1/7/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00.

12/15/2021 – Rush Street Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

