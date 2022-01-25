Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Silvergate Capital (SI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) recently:

1/19/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/19/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $150.00.

1/19/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $165.00.

1/10/2022 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00.

12/16/2021 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,281. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27.

Get Silvergate Capital Co alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.