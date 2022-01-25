Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (AAL, ABF, ADM, AHT, AML, ANTO, ARLO, ASC, ASCL, AUTO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,850 ($78.93) target price on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) target price on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.24) target price on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 404 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,300 ($125.47) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income, lower costs and fall in net interest income (NII). Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, it remains well-poised for growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Its capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating costs might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.59) price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) price target on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.79) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.52) target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,250 ($124.80) target price on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.73) price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has €70.50 ($80.11) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €58.00 ($65.91).

Relx (LON:REL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 116 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 270 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price target on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) price target on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $179.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price target on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.