Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 25th (AM, CFB, CRC, CRDF, CRSR, CRXT, CVAC, CWK, CYCN, DADA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 25th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00.

Get Antero Midstream Co alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.