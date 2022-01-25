Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AlloVir (ALVR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) recently:

1/20/2022 – AlloVir was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

1/18/2022 – AlloVir had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – AlloVir was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

1/5/2022 – AlloVir was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

12/17/2021 – AlloVir had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,503 shares of company stock valued at $874,831. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

