Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) recently:

1/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.50 ($85.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/14/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €51.00 ($57.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/3/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €51.00 ($57.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

