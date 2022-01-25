Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volvo (VOLV.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volvo (STO: VOLV.B) recently:

1/19/2022 – Volvo was given a new SEK 180 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Volvo was given a new SEK 250 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Volvo was given a new SEK 245 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/17/2022 – Volvo was given a new SEK 210 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – Volvo was given a new SEK 210 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – Volvo was given a new SEK 180 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volvo AB has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

