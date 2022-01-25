Investors Buy Large Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Call Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 1,686 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 368,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

