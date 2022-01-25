Investors Purchase High Volume of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,811 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

NYSE MITT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 162,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

