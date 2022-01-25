Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,917% compared to the average volume of 818 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.