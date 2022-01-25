Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,988 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

WCLD stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 394.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 620,406 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter valued at about $23,139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 90.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares during the period.

