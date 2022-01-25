Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Invitae worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Invitae by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invitae by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.