Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Shares Down 3.4%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

