ION Price Reaches $0.0430 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $592,315.93 and $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00184181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00376275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,689,918 coins and its circulating supply is 13,789,918 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

