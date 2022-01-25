IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $201,102.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002220 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.