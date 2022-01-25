IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 205,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 174,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 357,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

