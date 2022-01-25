IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $9,427,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $243.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.33 and its 200-day moving average is $256.19. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.