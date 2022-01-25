Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Iron Mountain worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.