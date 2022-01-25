iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $126.50 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.