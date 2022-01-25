iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

USHY opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

