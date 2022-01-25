iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.58% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

HEWJ opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

