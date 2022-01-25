iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Raised by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,042 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

