iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $318,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.