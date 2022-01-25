iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 391,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,911,563 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $35.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,771,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

