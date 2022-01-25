iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,926 shares.The stock last traded at $80.93 and had previously closed at $81.59.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
