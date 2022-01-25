iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,926 shares.The stock last traded at $80.93 and had previously closed at $81.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

