iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 522,298 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $41.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

