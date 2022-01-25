iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

