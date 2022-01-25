iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.94

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.94 and last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 5791748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

