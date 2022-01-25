iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.66. 118,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

