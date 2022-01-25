iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,690 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.12. 10,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.05 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

